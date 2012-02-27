Oscar's most-TiVo'ed moments from Sunday telecast

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The people (at least the ones with TiVo) have spoken, and what they’re saying is ... they’re really interested in Jennifer Lopez’s nipple and Gwyneth Paltrow’s unsuccessful stab at comedy.

TiVo has released its customer research on the most-TiVo‘ed moments from last night’s Oscars, with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez’s presentation speech for the Best Costume Design and Makeup award tops the list.

The finding isn’t particularly shocking. According to some eagle-eyed but perhaps misled viewers, Lopez’s nipple also made an appearance on the Oscars stage during the speech, for a possible wardrobe malfunction so fleeting that it seems to have eluded the eyes of most viewers.

(In an effort to quell the growing controversy, Lopez’s stylist, Mariel Haenn, told People magazine that no such nip-slip occurred.)

Coming in second on the list was Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow’s skit prior to presenting the Best Documentary Award. The skit, which had Downey and a crew filming Paltrow as she presented the award for a documentary on award presentation, fell flat with many, but apparently the TiVo crowd liked it enough to place it at No. 2 on the list. (Maybe they’re watching it over and over again in an effort to find the humor?)

Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech for Best Actress for her starring role in “The Iron Lady” came in third, while “The Help” star Octavia Spencer’s emotional appearance while accepting the Best Support Actress award followed in fourth place.

Rounding out the list is Tom Cruise announcing “The Artist” as Best Picture, the final award handed out at Sunday’s Oscars.

With a three-plus hour presentation that was short on memorable moments, chances are a lot of viewers TiVo‘ed it on Monday because they dozed off before it came on.