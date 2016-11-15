FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TJX comparable store sales beat as discounts attract shoppers
#Business News
November 15, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 9 months ago

TJX comparable store sales beat as discounts attract shoppers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view of the sign outside the TJ Maxx store in Westminster, Colorado, February 26, 2014. TJX Cos Inc, operator of the TJ Maxx stores, announced quarterly results on Wednesday.Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N), operator of off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable store sales as its discounted offerings continue to attract shoppers.

Shares of the company, which also owns Marshalls retail chain, were up 1.6 percent at $75.40 before the bell on Tuesday.

The company's comparable store sales rose 5 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 29. Analysts on average had expected comparable store sales to rise 3.6 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

TJX and other off-price retail chain operators have been growing quickly as bargain-hungry shoppers turn away from department stores and other mall-based chains.

The company sells home furnishings, apparel and accessories of well-known brands including Dolce & Gabbana and Versace, at prices 20-60 percent lower than those at most retailers.

TJX said its net sales rose to 6.9 percent to $8.29 billion, beating the average analysts' estimate of $8.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, net income fell to $549.79 million, or 83 cents per share, from $587.26 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier, due to a pension settlement charge and a loss on early extinguishment of debt. Excluding these items, the company earned 91 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 87 cents per share.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
