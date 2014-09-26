German property firm TLG Immobilien to float this year

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Lone Star plans to float its eastern German property company TLG Immobilien, which it bought when it was privatised in 2012, joining a rush of stock market listings in Frankfurt.

TLG said it would raise 100 million euros ($127 million) by selling new shares in the initial public offering planned for the fourth quarter of this year. It intends to use the funds to grow its core portfolio via investments and acquisitions.

Lone Star declined to comment on Friday on how much of its existing stake it planned to sell, if any. However, three sources with knowledge of the matter indicated the firm would look to sell shares worth about 400 million euros.

Lone Star bought TLG - which manages about 800 offices, shops and hotels in eastern German cities - for 1.1 billion euros including debt in 2012. TLG said its portfolio was now worth 1.5 billion euros.

The intention to float comes on the heels of announcements by other German companies. E-commerce investor Rocket Internet is set to raise 1.48 billion euros and online fashion retailer Zalando (ZALG.F) around 600 million in IPOs next month.

TLG said its funds from operations (FFO) - a key measure of cash flow for real estate firms - rose 7 percent to 26 million euros in the first six months of the year, and it expected full-year FFO of about 50 million euros.

It said it would pay out 70-80 percent of FFO in dividends.

UBS UBSN.VX and JPMorgan (JPM.N) have been mandated to handle the share placement, TLG said.