FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
T-Mobile ends overage charges, CEO challenges competitors to follow
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 14, 2014 / 3:24 PM / 3 years ago

T-Mobile ends overage charges, CEO challenges competitors to follow

Marina Lopes

2 Min Read

A T-Mobile store sign is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.N said on Monday it would stop charging penalties for customers who go over their data plan limits and launched an online petition calling for rival carriers to do the same.

The announcement means T-mobile’s customers won’t have to pay for any data beyond the limit they sign up for. Customers who hit their data limit will have their speed slowed down to 2G until they buy another data bucket.

“Today I‘m laying down a challenge to AT&T, Verizon and Sprint to join T-Mobile in ending these outrageous overage penalties for all consumers - because it’s the right thing to do,” T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere said in a statement.

It was the latest in a series of marketing salvos fired by the No. 4 U.S. telecoms operator across rivals’ bows. Legere’s prior efforts to redefine the cellular pricing model helped the company turn the corner in 2013 after four years of steadily losing customers, through a combination of marketing savvy and well-publicized wireless plans.

In January, T-Mobile, which is 67 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), launched a website where rivals’ customers can write breakup letters to their carriers and offered to pay up to $350 in termination fees per line for users to switch carriers.

Reporting By Marina Lopes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.