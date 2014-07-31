FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Iliad confirms bid for T-Mobile US
July 31, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

France's Iliad confirms bid for T-Mobile US

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French low-cost telecommunications company Iliad SA (ILD.PA) confirmed on Thursday it had made a buyout offer for T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.N, rivaling an existing takeover offer from Sprint Corp (S.N).

Confirming reports from earlier in the day it said in a statement it had offered $15 billion in cash for 56.6 percent of T-Mobile US at $33 per share.

Iliad said it valued the rest of T-Mobile, the third-largest U.S. carrier and owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), at $40.50 per share and expects $10 billion of cost savings.

Iliad, whose bid is backed by its billionaire founder Xavier Niel, said the proposed deal amounted to a premium of 42 percent premium over T-Mobile’s share price before the announcement.

The bid already has financing from unnamed international banks and would also require a capital increase, supported by Niel, it said.

“There can be no certainty that the Iliad offer will be accepted by the board of directors of T-Mobile US,” the company said.

(Corrects paragraph three to say T-Mobile US is the fourth-largest U.S. carrier, not the third largest)

Reporting by Leila Abbound; Editing by Andrew Callus

