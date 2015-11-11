Pearson CEO says 'sustaining' the dividend his priority

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Pearson’s chief executive John Fallon said on Wednesday he considered protecting his company’s dividend a top priority as the world’s largest educational publisher struggles with slowdowns in most of its major markets.

When considering capital allocation, “our first priority is the dividend and sustaining the dividend,” Fallon said at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in Barcelona. However, on the likelihood of increasing the payout he added that the company was “obviously probably not likely to see the sort of 7 percent growth that we’ve seen (over the past decade)”.

Pearson’s shares fell sharply last month following a profit warning, with analysts saying investors were starting to question its entire strategy after it agreed to sell the Financial Times newspaper to focus on its education business.

Fallon also said on Wednesday he couldn’t rule out further restructuring at the company even though its last major rationalization in 2013-2014 had eliminated 4,000 jobs to reduce annual costs by 200 million pounds ($303 million).

“If we see opportunities to take more costs out of the business in a way that delivers a quick pay-back, we’ll do it,” he said.

But Fallon said long-term trends point towards a recovery in the company’s U.S. and British businesses in 2017.

He said the company’s UK business “will start to stabilize next year and then we’ll see some growth.”

“The one caveat to put on that is we’re not going to be growing with the sort of margins that we’ve seen in years gone by.”

Meanwhile the company, which sold both the Financial Times and its stake in The Economist this year, would also consider selling its 47 percent stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, but probably not until 2017, Fallon said.

Bertelsmann owns the other 53 percent of PRH and has said it would consider increasing its stake.