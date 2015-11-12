FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSieben CEO sticks to 2-3 percent growth view for German ads market
November 12, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

ProSieben CEO sticks to 2-3 percent growth view for German ads market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Media company ProSiebenSat.1 is less optimistic about the German television ads market than its peer RTL Group as the fourth quarter is marked by too many uncertainties, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday RTL said it expected the German television ads market to grow by 3-4 percent this year, while ProSieben anticipates growth of 2-3 percent.

Asked about the discrepancy, ProSiebenSat.1 Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said at the annual Morgan Stanley TMT conference that it was not clear how the important month of December would develop.

“October ... was a good start for the quarter. November was a bit soft and now with December we will find out ultimately where we will be,” Ebeling said. “That is why we are sticking with our 2-3 percent (outlook),” he added.

“December can be a positive month. November wasn’t and October was good.”

Reporting by Eric Auchard; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
