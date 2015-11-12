FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP CFO says confident about full year and mid-term guidance
#Big Story 10
November 12, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

SAP CFO says confident about full year and mid-term guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bag with SAP logo is pictured before the company's annual general meeting in Mannheim, Germany, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Europe’s largest software company SAP is confident about reaching its full-year and mid-term targets, its finance chief said on Friday.

Speaking at the annual Morgan Stanley TMT conference in Barcelona SAP’s Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said that his confidence was especially about interest for its new S4 HANA platform.

“(It) is giving me a lot of confidence for the full year and also for our mid-term guidance as we look into next year and into 2017, when our next touchpoint of our mid-term guidance is,” Mucic said.

Reporting by Eric Auchard, writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Karolin Schaps

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
