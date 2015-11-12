SAP CFO says confident about full year and mid-term guidance

A bag with SAP logo is pictured before the company's annual general meeting in Mannheim, Germany, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Europe’s largest software company SAP is confident about reaching its full-year and mid-term targets, its finance chief said on Friday.

Speaking at the annual Morgan Stanley TMT conference in Barcelona SAP’s Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said that his confidence was especially about interest for its new S4 HANA platform.

“(It) is giving me a lot of confidence for the full year and also for our mid-term guidance as we look into next year and into 2017, when our next touchpoint of our mid-term guidance is,” Mucic said.