FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Competition Bureau repeats concerns about TMX deal
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 15, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 6 years ago

Competition Bureau repeats concerns about TMX deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Thursday that it has serious competition concerns about the proposed takeover of TMX Group (X.TO) by Maple Group, repeating the assessment it made in November.

A spokeswoman for the federal antitrust watchdog said there were no new developments to report regarding its ongoing review of the proposed deal.

“As we said in November, while it is accurate to say the Commissioner’s views may be affected by further factual information and developments, a significant and material change to the competitive consequences to the proposed transaction would be required to sufficiently address the Commissioner’s serious concerns communicated to the parties in November,” said spokeswoman Alexa Keating.

Reporting By Louise Egan; editing by Rob Wilson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.