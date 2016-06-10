FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TMX Group CFO Michael Ptasznik jumps ship to Nasdaq
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 10, 2016 / 3:32 PM / a year ago

TMX Group CFO Michael Ptasznik jumps ship to Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TMX Group CFO Michael Ptasznik speaks at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) said it named Michael Ptasznik as chief financial officer after he resigned from a similar role at TMX Group Inc (X.TO), the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The appointment of Ptasznik is seen as a coup for Nasdaq, which is looking to expand its footprint in Canada.

Nasdaq announced in March that it plans to seek regulatory approval to turn its existing alternative trading systems in Canada, which are more lightly regulated than exchanges, into full-blown stock exchanges, enabling it to rival the TSX.

Ptasznik, who became TMX CFO in 2000 and oversaw events including the company’s initial public offering, will join Nasdaq from July 11.

Frank DiLiso, vice president of corporate finance and administration, has been named interim CFO by TMX while Nasdaq said Ronald Hassen, senior vice president and interim CFO, will remain with the company in an advisory capacity.

TMX shares were down 2.9 percent at C$52 in late morning trading.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta

