FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx says has requested EU approval for $4.9 billion TNT bid
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2015 / 5:43 PM / 2 years ago

FedEx says has requested EU approval for $4.9 billion TNT bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A FedEx Express McDonnell Douglas DC-10 takes off from San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - FedEx (FDX.N) has asked the European Union’s competition regulator to approve its 4.4-billion-euro ($4.9 billion) bid for Dutch rival TNT Express TNTE.AS, the U.S. package delivery service company.

The deal, which will combine FedEx’s air fleet with TNT’s sizeable European road network, will extend FedEx’s reach in competition with United Parcel Service (UPS.N) and Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE).

FedEx submitted its request to the European Commission on Friday, spokeswoman Nira Gale said.

The EU competition authority’s preliminary review takes 25 working days, which can be extended by another 10 working days if concessions are offered to head off regulatory worries.

FedEx will seek clearance from the Dutch financial market authority AFM before June 30, with the offer expected to close in the first half of 2016, Gale said.

TNT agreed to a takeover by UPS in 2013 but the deal was rejected by the European Commission.

Analysts said this second attempt is expected to be less problematic as it would create a strong third player in Europe to counter UPS and Deutsche Post.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.