TNT Express sees Europe, Asia "challenging"

The head office of TNT is seen in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - TNT Express TNTE.AS, the Dutch mail group being bought by UPS (UPS.N), on Monday said it expects “increasingly challenging” conditions in Europe and the Asia Pacific this year.

The outlook came as the company reported a 67 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit to 77 million euros ($95.3 million) on sales of 1.83 billion, meeting analysts’ expectations.

UPS is expected to complete its 5.2 billion euro acquisition of TNT Express in the fourth quarter of 2012, although EU regulators are reviewing their combined market share.

No details were provided in the earnings statement about possible divestments. A decision by EU regulators is expected by November 28.

Analysts had already warned that the deal would give UPS a dominant position in some markets, such as Britain, and that as a result it would have to sell assets to soothe regulatory concerns.

Analysts have estimated that in the United Kingdom, TNT and UPS have a combined market share of about 35 percent, while in Germany and France their share is about 30 percent, and in the Netherlands it is below 30 percent. ($1 = 0.8084 euros)