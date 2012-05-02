FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
May 2, 2012 / 7:18 AM / 5 years ago

TNT Express swings to profit ahead of UPS acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A courier van of UPS is seen in front of the head office of TNT in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch parcel delivery company TNT Express TNTE.AS said its acquisition by U.S. group United Parcel Service (UPS.N) was on schedule, as it reported a return to a first-quarter operating profit.

TNT Express said on Wednesday it had first-quarter operating income of 37 million euros ($49 million), compared with a 79 million loss in the 2011 period. Revenue rose 1.3 percent to 1.82 billion euros.

In March, TNT Express accepted an offer to be acquired UPS, the global mail service leader, for 5.2 billion euros.

TNT Express said on Wednesday it had “experienced mixed economic conditions in Europe and slowing Asia-Europe trading volumes,” without saying how those developments would affect its results.

UPS was due to present details of the offer for TNT Express to Dutch authorities by May 19.

($1 = 0.7561 euro)

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Dan Lalor

