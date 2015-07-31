FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx, TNT Express say combination on track despite EU probe
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 31, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

FedEx, TNT Express say combination on track despite EU probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A FedEx Express McDonnell Douglas DC-10 takes off from San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro -

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Logistics companies FedEx (FDX.N) and TNT Express TNTE.AS said they were still on track to complete their proposed combination in the first half of 2016, despite the European Commission’s announcement of an in-depth competition review of the deal earlier on Friday.

In separate statements, the companies said they would work to address the European Commission’s concerns. The European Union’s competition authority said FedEx’s proposed 4.4 billion euro ($4.9 billion) takeover of TNT Express could reduce competition.

“(We) are confident that the combination of both companies will increase competition and create benefits for customers,” said David Binks, FedEx’s president for Europe.

The deal is also being reviewed by Dutch, Chinese and Brazilian authorities. TNT Express said it would continue with its own turnaround strategy while the approval process was in train.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.