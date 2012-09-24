TNT Express CEO to leave before UPS takeover closes

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch delivery group TNT Express TNTE.AS said on Monday its chief executive would leave the company by the end of this month to pursue a different career but the takeover of TNT by U.S. rival UPS (UPS.N) would not be affected.

TNT Express repeated in a statement it expected the acquisition by UPS to be completed early next year.

TNT Express’ chief financial officer, Bernard Bot, will take over as interim CEO after Marie-Christine Lombard’s departure, the company said.