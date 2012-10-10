FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to object to UPS bid for TNT: source
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 10, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

EU to object to UPS bid for TNT: source

Gilbert Kreijger, Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

A bicycle delivery man rides past a UPS truck in New York's Times Square, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will next week tell United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) that its bid for TNT Express TNTE.AS is anti-competitive, a person close to the matter said on Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on the U.S. company to offer concessions.

The European Commission, which is now examining the 5.2-billion-euro ($257.92 million) deal, will set out its concerns at a meeting with UPS officials before sending a statement of objections or charge sheet, the person said.

The person said UPS has not offered any concessions to date, preferring to wait until the EU watchdog details its concerns.

Shares in Dutch delivery group TNT Express TNTE.AS were down 0.8 percent to 8 euros by 5 a.m. EDT after falling as much as 2.5 percent in early trade. The Financial Times newspaper had on Wednesday reported that the EU watchdog would object to the deal.

TNT Express shares have been trading below 9 euros since the end of July versus UPS’s bid of 9.50 euros per share.

UPS may find it difficult to come up with concessions to sooth regulatory concerns about the deal, the biggest in its 105-year history, said Andre Mulder, analyst with brokerage Kepler.

“We think the likelihood of the takeover being canceled has increased a bit further,” he wrote in a note.

The Commission is worried that the proposed merger will reduce the number of players, leaving the combined entity to compete with only Deutsche Post’s DHL (DPWGn.DE) and U.S. peer FedEx (FDX.N).

UPS is arguing that it faces competition from national postal companies such as French mail company DPD and Royal Mail’s GBPO.UL European express parcel service GLS, as well as freight forwarders like Swiss companies Kuehne & Nagel KNIN.VX and Panalpina (PWTN.S).

Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alison Birrane and Hans-Juergen Peters

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.