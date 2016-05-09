India's ITC resumes cigarette production with larger health warnings

A man smokes a cigarette as he sits on a pavement along a road in Srinagar September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s biggest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd, said on Monday it had resumed production in phases, complying with new rules on pictorial warnings from the federal government.

The company had shut its plants from May 4 as it worked to get much larger health warnings on cigarette packs, even as a court hears objections to the new rules.

“ITC cigarette factories have resumed production in a phased manner, with the specified 85 percent graphical warning pending hearing by the Karnataka High Court,‎” a company spokesman told Reuters in an email.