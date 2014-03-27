FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish eye tracking technology firm Tobii plans IPO: report
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 27, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish eye tracking technology firm Tobii plans IPO: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Tobii Technology representative demonstrates what the Swedish company says is the world's first first eye-controlled laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish eye tracking technology firm Tobii, co-owned by chipmaker Intel, is planning a stock market listing which could value the firm at around 2 billion crowns ($309 million), business daily Dagens Industri reported.

Tobii, which develops eye-controlled devices that can be used in computer interaction and in human behavior analysis, was founded in 2001 and employs around 380, according to its website.

Among its owners it counts U.S. chipmaker Intel and Investor AB, the investment company controlled by Sweden’s powerful Wallenberg family, as well as venture capital firm Northzone, which also owns a stake in music streaming service Spotify.

Citing sources, the paper said Tobii had been in touch with investment banks to appoint financial advisers ahead of a planned Stockholm listing during the second half of this year.

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.