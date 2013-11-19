FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tod's CEO upbeat despite stock sell-off
November 19, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Tod's CEO upbeat despite stock sell-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Luxury shoemaker Tod's chief executive Diego Della Valle poses during a news conference at the Colosseum in Rome June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Tod’s (TOD.MI) chief executive said 2013 and the following years would be good for the luxury shoemaker, brushing aside concerns after third-quarter results prompted analysts to trim full-year earnings forecasts and hurt the stock.

“It has been a good quarter, it will be a good year and the following years will be even better,” Diego Della Valle said on Tuesday at a conference in Milan.

Tod’s shares plunged as much as 8 percent on Thursday after it posted nine-month sales and earnings flat on the previous year and an executive said the market’s consensus forecast for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization would be hard to reach.

“I would be pleased if someone who trades shares to do a bit of bookkeeping didn’t buy my stock,” said Della Valle, whose grandfather started the luxury goods business now known for its 300-400 euro ($410-$540) loafers.

“My objectives are entirely industrial. I never stop to think how to put together a quarterly report to satisfy investors because we have always satisfied them, they stay with us and they know we work well.”

Tod’s stock was down 1.3 percent on the day at 118 euros at 1228 GMT.

Reporting by Sabina Suzzi; writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

