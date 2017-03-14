FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tod's vows to improve results this year despite 11 percent fall in core profits
March 14, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 5 months ago

Tod's vows to improve results this year despite 11 percent fall in core profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pair of shoes of the Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's are displayed in Sant'Elpidio a Mare April 17, 2014.Max Rossi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Tod's (TOD.MI) said on Tuesday its results would improve this year despite posting a 10.7 percent fall in 2016 full-year core profits due to falling sales in leather goods and accessories.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) last year came in at 180.9 million euros, slightly above an analyst estimate of 179 million euros.

The Italian group said the EBITDA margin was 18 percent, down from 22.7 percent a year earlier.

The group, known for its Gommino loafers, proposed a dividend of 1.70 euros per share on 2016 results, down from the 2 euros paid the previous year.

"We remain highly focused on organic growth... and we are confident that we will reach an improvement of results starting from this year," Chairman and Chief Executive Diego della Valle said in a statement.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti

