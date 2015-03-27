FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Togo says to delay presidential election until April 25
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 27, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Togo says to delay presidential election until April 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOME (Reuters) - Togo will delay presidential elections by 10 days to April 25, the government said on Friday, after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said the voter list needed to be revised.

Opposition parties say the list includes thousands of people who have registered twice and are likely to vote for President Faure Gnassingbe.

In a statement read on national television by Communications Minister Kouméalo Anaté, the government said the move showed its “open-mindedness and its spirit of conciliation and desire for a peaceful election”.

There was no immediate comment from opposition or union leaders.

Gnassingbe is expected to win the vote and secure a third term in power. He was installed as president by the army in 2005 when his father died after leading the nation for 38 years.

Gnassingbe stepped down under international pressure but went on to win a hotly-contested election months later and was re-elected for a second term in 2010.

Reporting by John Zodzi; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.