FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Togo police teargas opposition protesters in vote run-up
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 21, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

Togo police teargas opposition protesters in vote run-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOME (Reuters) - Police in Togo fired tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse thousands of opposition protesters in the capital Lome on Tuesday, as tensions over upcoming legislative elections boiled over.

Youths burned tires and threw rocks in cat-and-mouse clashes with security forces in the gritty coastal city, and at least one protester was struck by a rubber bullet and carried away, according to a Reuters witness.

Opposition leaders organized the protest march to try to press demands for reform ahead of a parliamentary election in October, defying a government ban on demonstrations in commercial centers.

It was the latest in a series of violent protests in the West African state, a former French colony with a history of tough crackdowns on dissent, since June, and was called by the opposition-led “Save Togo” campaign.

The opposition says the country’s constituency boundaries, which were redrawn in May, favor the ruling party and is challenging a move to increase the number of seats in parliament to 91 from 81.

Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe came to power in disputed and violent elections in 2005 after the death of his father, who had run the country for nearly four decades. He was re-elected to a second term in 2010 in a poll marred by opposition complaints of fraud and intimidation.

Reporting by Noel Tadegnon; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.