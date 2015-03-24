Togo government workers strike one month ahead of election

LOME (Reuters) - Government workers in Togo went on strike for the second consecutive day on Tuesday over pay, a union official said, raising pressure on the government a month ahead of an election.

Services in the health and education sectors in the small country of 7 million people were reduced on Tuesday although commerce continued as normal, residents said.

“The movement will continue until Friday and we will see what happens next as the election campaign is due to begin on Monday,” said Dr Gilbert Tsolégnanou, spokesman for union STT. The STT is seeking a raise of 30,000 CFA Francs ($50) per month for government workers.

Togo is due to hold a presidential election on April 15 that is widely expected to be won by incumbent Faure Gnassingbe. If he succeeds, it will be his third mandate which, while legal, is controversial with the both the opposition and Western partners.

John Dramani Mahama, President of neighboring democracy Ghana and Chairman of regional West African block ECOWAS, visited the capital Lome briefly on Tuesday a day after a trip to Nigeria to appeal for peaceful elections there.