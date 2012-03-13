Toilet paper crisis in New Jersey's capital city

(Reuters) - A budget battle in New Jersey’s capital city has some extremely unpleasant fallout, including a toilet paper shortage at police headquarters, fire stations, senior centers and municipal offices.

“It’s serious right now,” Lauren Ira, spokeswoman for the city administration of Trenton, said on Tuesday.

Supplies have been dwindling down to almost nothing in the months since a spending fight broke out among the City Council in November over a $42,000 spending request for a year’s supply of paper products, including toilet paper.

Detective George Dzurkoc painted a desperate picture of conditions at police headquarters, where he said the men’s rooms are completely bare and just a few rolls are left in the women’s rooms.

Dzurkoc, head of the city’s Policemen’s Benevolent Association, filed complaints Tuesday morning with the federal Occupational Safety & Health Administration and the state Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health Program.

“The bottom line is they have a health issue knocking at the door,” Dzurkoc said.

The City Council was scheduled to meet late on Tuesday to reconsider the spending request which has been stalled in debate each of the three times it came up for a vote since November.