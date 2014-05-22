FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokai Rika auto parts company executive indicted in U.S.
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
May 22, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

Tokai Rika auto parts company executive indicted in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An executive with Japanese auto parts manufacturer Tokai Rika Co Ltd has been indicted for destroying evidence related to a U.S. investigation of price fixing and for the price fixing itself, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Hitoshi Hirano, who was indicted in Detroit, is accused of conspiring to fix the prices of heater control panels sold to Toyota Motor Corp and for telling employees to destroy documents related to the scheme once he learned the FBI was investigating, the department said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Contact information for Hirano could not be immediately found.

Tokai Rika and 26 other companies have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty in the wide-ranging auto parts price-fixing probe. Hirano is the 34th person to face charges, the department said.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.