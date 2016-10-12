TOKYO A power outage after a fire an underground cable facility on the outskirts of Tokyo left some 350,000 households without electricity on Wednesday afternoon, but all power was restored in about an hour, Tokyo Electric Power said.

The blackout occurred at 3:30 p.m. local time (0630 GMT) and affected as many as 350,000 households at one point, but all power was back on line by 4:25 p.m. (0725 GMT), a company spokesman told Reuters over the phone.

There was a cable fire at an underground cable facility in Saitama prefecture, next to Tokyo, but the cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said, adding the company was investigating the cause.

