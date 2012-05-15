FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan government to help Tepco get Aussie gas rights: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 15, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

Japan government to help Tepco get Aussie gas rights: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Japanese government and the local industry will jointly buy a 10 percent stake for about 350 billion yen ($4.37 billion) in an Australian natural gas field where Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) (9501.T) was planning to invest alone, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Wheatstone LNG Project in Western Australia is expected to produce 8.9 million tons of LNG per year from late 2016, the business daily said.

Tepco backed out of its plan to invest in the field pursuant to a downturn in its financial health following the Fukushima nuclear disaster. With foreign competitions chipping in, the government agreed to assist the utility along with local industry majors Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Nippon Yusen KK (9101.T), the paper reported.

Public and private banks will also contribute about $3.3 billion to finance the deal, the Nikkei said.

Tepco, which is expected to finalize its decision by this month end, has already secured rights to purchase 3.1 million tons of LNG per year from the project, the paper reported.

The amount of natural gas available from the project will rise to 4.2 million tons per year after the transaction gets over, according to the Nikkei.

($1 = 80.1100 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.