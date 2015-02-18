FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Toll says advice suggests Japan Post takeover will be cleared
#Business News
February 18, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Toll says advice suggests Japan Post takeover will be cleared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Toll Holdings TOL.AX said it expects a A$6.5 billion ($5.07 billion) takeover by Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T to be cleared by the country’s foreign investment regulator.

“Our legal advice is not to expect any FIRB problems,” Toll Chairman Ray Horsburgh told reporters, referring to Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board.

Toll said its board has recommended Japan Post’s offer.

($1 = 1.2809 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
