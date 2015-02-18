Australia's Toll says advice suggests Japan Post takeover will be cleared

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Toll Holdings TOL.AX said it expects a A$6.5 billion ($5.07 billion) takeover by Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T to be cleared by the country’s foreign investment regulator.

“Our legal advice is not to expect any FIRB problems,” Toll Chairman Ray Horsburgh told reporters, referring to Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board.

Toll said its board has recommended Japan Post’s offer.

($1 = 1.2809 Australian dollars)