FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tom Hanks jokes that he backed Leicester City for the Premier League title
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 25, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

Tom Hanks jokes that he backed Leicester City for the Premier League title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Leicester City soccer club’s remarkable pursuit of the English Premier League title has even caught the attention of one Hollywood A-lister, as actor Tom Hanks hinted that he may just have placed a bet on the team to win the championship.

“You know what I did at the beginning of the season? I put 100 quid (pounds) on Leicester (City) so I think I’ll do okay,” the actor quipped on Monday at the London premiere of his latest film “A Hologram for the King.”

“You should find somebody you know, somebody local up there who decided to put 25 pounds on their local soccer club, they are going to be millionaires,” he added.

Leicester City started the soccer season with odds to win at 5,000-1, but has enjoyed an unexpected rise to become a top contender, with just three games standing between the team and its first ever soccer premiereship league title.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.