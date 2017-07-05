Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal
HELSINKI Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese handset maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licensing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM TomTom NV, the Dutch maker of navigation software for cars, on Wednesday said it had struck a deal with Chinese internet company Baidu to collaborate on digital maps used for computer-assisted driving.
No terms were disclosed and TomTom said the deal would not add to earnings in the current financial year.
China has historically been a weak spot in TomTom's global map coverage for regulatory reasons. CEO Harold Goddijn said in a statement that Baidu would adopt TomTom's mapmaking platform, while Baidu has technologies of its own in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.
