TomTom to supply European KIA cars with traffic, weather data

A TomTom navigation device is seen in this photo illustration taken in Amsterdam February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuysen/United Photos

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch navigation company TomTom said on Monday it had struck a deal with KIA to provide traffic, weather and other real-time data for the South Korean carmaker’s European automobile models.

The companies did not release financial details.

KIA sells about 350,000 cars in Europe annually.

TomTom shares are up 35 percent so far this year after the company announced deals with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to supply maps for models in the United States and also navigation software for models in Europe.

Separately on Monday, TomTom said it would also provide maps and navigation in an upcoming European model of cars for South Korea’s SsangYong .