FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TomTom to supply European KIA cars with traffic, weather data
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 2, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

TomTom to supply European KIA cars with traffic, weather data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A TomTom navigation device is seen in this photo illustration taken in Amsterdam February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuysen/United Photos

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch navigation company TomTom said on Monday it had struck a deal with KIA to provide traffic, weather and other real-time data for the South Korean carmaker’s European automobile models.

The companies did not release financial details.

KIA sells about 350,000 cars in Europe annually.

TomTom shares are up 35 percent so far this year after the company announced deals with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to supply maps for models in the United States and also navigation software for models in Europe.

Separately on Monday, TomTom said it would also provide maps and navigation in an upcoming European model of cars for South Korea’s SsangYong .

Reporting By Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.