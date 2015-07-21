TomTom results spotlight auto market weakness vs Nokia HERE

A TomTom navigation device is seen in this photo illustration taken in Amsterdam February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuysen/United Photos

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch navigation firm TomTom (TOM2.AS), which aims to reinvent itself as a supplier of high-definition maps for self-driving cars, posted quarterly results that hammered home how far it has travel to compete with major rival Nokia NOK1V.HE HERE.

With Nokia expected to sell HERE to a consortium of German carmakers, industry experts see TomTom as an alternative supplier to other carmakers of mapping data for automotive applications, or even a potential takeover target itself.

TomTom reported a fall in second-quarter net profit, which nonetheless beat analysts’ forecasts. But its revenue figures showed it remains a tiny player in the autos market - roughly a tenth the size of HERE, which counts most of the world’s top 25 automakers as customers.

TomTom shares, which have doubled in 2015 so far in the wake of Nokia’s push to auction off HERE, were down 0.7 percent at 10.20 euros in Amsterdam at 1043 GMT, recovering from a decline of as much as 3.5 percent earlier.

“There was so much speculation in the share price on possible M&A because of the Nokia HERE process,” said Rabobank analyst Hans Slob.

TomTom’s quarterly revenue rose 5 percent to 264.6 million euros ($287 million), topping analysts’ forecasts which had ranged between 241 and 253 million euros.

The firm’s consumer mapping business has been hit hard by the rise of smartphone-based navigation apps. It is looking to shift to providing high-definition maps for self-driving cars, from sales of lower-margin personal navigation and other portable consumer devices, its current financial mainstay, which contributed 165 million euros, or 62 percent of total revenues.

It reported just 26 million euros in automotive revenue in the second quarter compared with the 261 million euros HERE generated from auto sales in the first quarter, the last period for which it posted results.

TomTom posted a 71 percent fall net profit to 2.5 million euros, beating analysts’ consensus forecast for a net loss of 530,000 euros, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

TomTom said it expected to hit full-year overall revenue targets of around 1 billion euros and that revenues from its automotive business, which declined 17 percent year-over-year as it exited its hardware business, would grow next year.

“We expect to grow market share in the auto space significantly in coming years,” said Chief Executive Harold Goddijn in a call with reporters to discuss the results.

Toward that end, TomTom announced early fruits from that process on Tuesday, with a stepped-up partnership with top auto-parts supplier Bosch [ROBG.UL] to provide the German components maker with precision maps for all of Europe and North America.

Its quarterly results were bolstered by license renewals from customers including Apple (AAPL.O) and Telefonica (TEF.MC).

($1 = 0.9215 euros)