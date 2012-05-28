Tongaat Hulett says fiscal year earnings, output higher

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tongaat Hulett (TONJ.J) reported a nearly 11 percent rise in full-year earnings on Monday, boosted by an increase in sugar output and prices and said it expected production to grow further in the next season.

The agri-processing company said diluted headline earnings per share for the year to end-March totaled 819.4 cents from 739.6 cents a year ago.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off and non-trading items.

Tongaat Hulett has interests in land management and property development, but its main business is sugar production and milling.

The company, which has operations in South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Swaziland, said total sugar output rose 14 percent to 1.150 million tonnes.

It said sugar production was expected to increase by between 12 percent and 25 percent in the 2012/13 season.

Tongaat Hulett shares have gained 8 percent so far this year, compared with a 3 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-share Index .JALSH.