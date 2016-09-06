Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp said it would stop developing its drug for fibromyalgia and focus on a late-stage trial testing the treatment in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Tonix shares plunged nearly 50 percent to $1.10 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The drug, codenamed TNX-102 SL, failed in a late-stage trial in patients with fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder characterized by musculoskeletal pain, fatigue and disability.

Preliminary data from the study showed that the treatment did not meet the main goal of reducing pain in fibromyalgia patients by 30 percent or more over a 12-week period, Tonix said.

If the drug succeeds in a late-stage trial in PTSD patients and is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it would be the first new treatment for the condition in over 15 years.

Tonix said in May that it could start a late-stage study on the drug for PTSD as early as the first quarter of 2017.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of about $31.2 million as of June 30.

PTSD affects about 8.4 million Americans and is a severely debilitating condition in which patients re-experience horrific traumas from the past in forms of intrusive memories, flashbacks and nightmares.

The condition is more prevalent among military personnel and the company has partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop the treatment.

(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Kirti Pandey)