#People News
April 3, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 6 years

Neil Patrick Harris to host Tony Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Neil Patrick Harris poses backstage at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Neil Patrick Harris will return to host Broadway’s biggest night at the Tony Awards to be held in June, the CBS network said on Tuesday.

The annual Tony Awards, which honors Broadway’s best musicals and plays, will be broadcast live on CBS from New York’s Beacon Theater on June 10.

Harris, 38, the Emmy Award-winning star of TV comedy “How I Met Your Mother” and numerous roles in Broadway musicals and plays, is hosting the awards for the third time.

In a statement he said he was thrilled to again be “shining a spotlight” on Broadway’s most acclaimed shows.

Reporting by Christine Kearney; editing by Patricia Reaney

