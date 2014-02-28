Top Ukraine security official says Kremlin behind Crimea events

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Andriy Paruby, Ukraine’s top security official, accused the Kremlin on Friday of commanding armed groups in Сrimea where two airports have been taken over by armed men.

“These are separate groups ... commanded by the Kremlin,” Paruby, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, told a televised briefing in Kiev.

He said similar actions had been prevented elsewhere in Ukraine. He said Ukraine could not deploy military forces in Crimea without introducing a state of emergency.