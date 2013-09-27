FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Toray agrees to buy U.S. Zoltek for $584 million
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 27, 2013 / 1:17 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Toray agrees to buy U.S. Zoltek for $584 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toray Industries' prototype electric vehicle TEEWave AR1 is displayed during an exhibition showcasing the company's latest technology in Tokyo September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toray Industries Inc (3402.T) said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based Zoltek Companies Inc ZOLT.O for $584 million in order to increase its share of the worldwide carbon fiber market.

Toray, a carbon fiber maker which supplies the cutting edge materials used in Boeing Co’s (BA.N) Dreamliner airplanes, said its acquisition of Zoltek will allow it to supply lower-cost carbon fibers for wind turbines and cars.

Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.