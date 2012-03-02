FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tornadoes touch down in Kentucky, Indiana: NWS
March 2, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 6 years ago

Tornadoes touch down in Kentucky, Indiana: NWS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tornadoes spawned by powerful storms raking the mid-South touched down in Kentucky and Indiana on Friday, an official with the National Weather Service said.

Steve Goss, a meteorologist with the National Storm Center, said tornadoes were reported north of Louisville, Kentucky, and in Clark County in southern Indiana. CNN reported that there were injuries and heavy damage near Louisville, but Reuters could not immediately confirm that.

Reporting by James Kelleher; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

