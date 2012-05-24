Toro 2nd-quarter beats estimates, ups outlook

(Reuters) - Outdoor maintenance equipment maker Toro Co (TTC.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results on higher sales in its residential segment, and raised its full-year outlook.

Toro, which makes maintenance products for sports fields, public green spaces, and agricultural fields, now expects fiscal 2012 earnings of about $4.30 per share, up from its previous expectation of $4.20 per share.

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company expects revenue to grow by 7 to 8 percent in fiscal 2012. It earlier expected revenue to grow by 6 to 7 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.26 on revenue of $2.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toro also announced a two-for-one split of the company’s common stock, effected in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend.

Second-quarter net income rose $68.8 million, or $2.26 per share, from $60.3 million, or $1.88 per share, a year earlier.

Revenues rose 9.5 percent to $691.5 million. Residential segment sales rose 11 percent to $231.9 million.

Analysts were expecting quarterly earnings of $2.13 on revenue of $676.4 million.

Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $71.53 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.