Toronto mayor's comments on drug use

TORONTO (Reuters) - Here are some comments made by Toronto Mayor Rob Ford made during a brief exchange with reporters on Tuesday, when he admitted, for the first time, that he had smoked crack cocaine.

Ford said he wants Toronto police to release a video that appears to show him smoking crack. He said he does not remember the incident.

Reporter: “Do you smoke crack cocaine?”

“Yes, I have smoked crack cocaine. But, no, do I? Am I an addict? No. Have I tried it? Probably in one of my drunken stupors, probably approximately about a year ago, but I don’t know exactly... Yes, I’ve made mistakes. All I can do now is apologize and move on...”

“All I can say is I’ve made mistakes. And you guys kept referring to alcohol. There was a couple of isolated incidents. There’s been times when I’ve been in a drunken stupor, that’s why I want to see the tape. I want everyone in the city to see this tape. I’d like to see this tape. I don’t even recall there being a tape or a video, and I know that, so I want to see the state that I was in. But, um, that’s exactly it. I don’t know what else I can say.”

“I wasn’t lying. You didn’t ask the correct questions. No I‘m not an addict, and no I do not do drugs. I made mistakes in the past and all I can do is apologize. But it is what it is and I can’t change the fact, and I can apologize to my family, my friends, my colleagues and the people of this great city.”

“I don’t even remember. After some of the stuff that you guys have seen me, the state I’ve been in. It’s a problem.”