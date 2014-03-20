FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fairfax raises stake in Canada's Torstar to 22.7 percent
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 20, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 4 years ago

Fairfax raises stake in Canada's Torstar to 22.7 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Torstar Corp President and Chief Executive Officer David Holland speaks as Chair of the Board John Honderich looks on at the annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO) said on Thursday it has purchased an additional 3.4 percent of Torstar Corp (TSb.TO), pushing its total holding in the Canadian newspaper company to 22.7 percent.

Fairfax, a Canadian insurer and investment firm run by well-known investor Prem Watsa, said in a statement the purchase of about 2.4 million Torstar shares at C$5.35 a share was for investment purposes.

Torstar owns the Toronto Star, Canada’s largest daily newspaper by circulation, as well as other publishing assets. Its stock closed at C$5.51 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Fairfax CEO Watsa has built a reputation as a shrewd contrarian investor by moves such as betting against the U.S. housing market in the last decade and reaping billions when the market collapsed.

Recently Fairfax has built a leading equity stake in struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry (BB.TO).

Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.