Toshiba in talks to sell PC operations to Asus: Nikkei‍​

(Reuters) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp has entered into negotiations to sell its personal computer operations to Taiwan’s Asustek Computer Inc, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

China's Lenovo Group Ltd has also expressed interest in the Toshiba business, according to the newspaper. (s.nikkei.com/2hysDnc)

The move is part of a larger restructuring plan by Toshiba, as it scrambles for funds to cover billions of dollars in liabilities arising from its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.