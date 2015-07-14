Toshiba CEO Hisao Tanaka likely to step down in September: Nikkei

Toshiba Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka attends a news conference on panel to examine accounting issues in Tokyo May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Hisao Tanaka is likely to step down in September to take responsibility for accounting irregularities at the Japanese conglomerate, the Nikkei business daily reported.

An independent investigation was looking at the role played by top officials, a move that could force a management overhaul, Reuters reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.

The probe has widened from looking into accounting errors at Toshiba’s infrastructure business to checking books for a broad range of operations.

Toshiba is expected to announce Tanaka's resignation when the investigative committee releases its report next week, the Nikkei report said. (s.nikkei.com/1DeWJON)

Tanaka hopes to implement measures to prevent recurrences before a special shareholders meeting in September, the Nikkei said.