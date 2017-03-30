FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Toshiba CEO says chips stake sale will likely avert negative shareholder equity
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 29, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 5 months ago

Toshiba CEO says chips stake sale will likely avert negative shareholder equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa attends a news conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 29, 2017.Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's CEO said on Wednesday that offers received so far for a stake in its NAND flash memory business are high enough for the Japanese company to avoid falling into negative shareholder equity.

"We expect the chip unit valuation will be at least 2 trillion yen ($18 billion), Satoshi Tsunakawa said at a news briefing in Tokyo after the company's U.S. Westinghouse nuclear unit filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors.

Tsunakawa will seek approval for the sale of more than half the business at a gathering of shareholders in Tokyo on Thursday.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.