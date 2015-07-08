FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
July 8, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

Toshiba considering selling part of Westinghouse - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp, which is expected to mark down past profits due to an accounting scandal, is considering selling assets including part of its stake in Westinghouse Electric, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The Nikkei business daily, which first reported the news, said the Japanese industrial conglomerate plans to generate about 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) through the sales.

Toshiba may need to mark down past earnings by over 100 billion yen due to past accounting irregularities, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters.

Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
