Japan regulator seeks punishment of Ernst-affiliate over Toshiba audit

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, in this November 6, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese regulatory board recommended punishing an Ernst & Young affiliate after its audit of Toshiba Corp failed to spot Japan’s worst accounting scandal in four years.

The Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board, a regulatory panel within Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA), said it had found Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC’s auditing “conspicuously inappropriate”, but added that there was no indication that Toshiba had pressured the company.

Ernst & Young ShinNihon “failed to exercise professional scepticism in auditing Toshiba,” a senior panel official told reporter, declining to be named as per the regulator’s policy.

It was not immediately clear how the auditor would be punished. A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Monday about the panel’s recommendation.

In a statement in Japanese, Ernst & Young ShinNihon apologized for “causing great concern and trouble” in a statement in Japanese, adding: “We will work to regain public trust with fresh determination and commitment.”

Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptops to nuclear power, is undergoing a restructuring after revelations this year that it overstated earnings by $1.3 billion as far back as fiscal 2008.

The company is behind Japan’s biggest accounting scandal since fraud was discovered in 2011 at medical equipment and camera maker Olympus Corp, which was also an ShinNihon client.