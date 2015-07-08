Toshiba sounds out banks about credit line amid accounting probe: sources

Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp has talked with banks about a credit line worth up to $4.9 billion to secure funding in case an investigation into accounting irregularities hurts its creditworthiness, sources familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday.

The industrial conglomerate has lost a fifth of its market value since April due to the probe which has prevented it from closing its books for the past financial year and making dividend payments to shareholders.

The sources said Toshiba has sounded out its three main banks on a credit line worth between 500 billion yen and 600 billion yen ($4.1 billion-$4.9 billion). They declined to be identified because the company has not yet disclosed the matter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings are the three banks, the sources said.

Toshiba denied it has sought a credit line, including reports that talks with banks were prompted by worries that demand for its commercial paper, issued for short-term financing, could take a hit.

“We are not seeing a worsening in short-term financing,” a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters. “There is no truth to the story that says we made such a request.”

The company may need to mark down past earnings by over 100 billion yen, more than double earlier estimates, after investigators found more irregularities than previously identified, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Some reports on Wednesday put estimated writedowns at up to 200 billion yen.

Toshiba’s shares fell 3 percent, giving the conglomerate a market value of $13.8 billion.

The company said in a separate statement after the close of trade that it did not yet know the extent of potential earnings revisions due to the probe by an independent committee, which is scheduled to report its findings in mid-July.

The investigation, which is looking at irregularities that have taken place over several years through 2013, has previously found inappropriate bookkeeping in areas such as highway electronic toll collection systems, power meters and semiconductors.

The current accounting investigation is Toshiba’s second in less then two years. In October 2013, it announced that it found its medical subsidiary, Toshiba Medical information Systems, had overstated results for several years.