File photo: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington October 7, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he did not want to comment on media reports that Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) U.S nuclear unit, Westinghouse, will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Toshiba wants Westinghouse to file for bankruptcy as early as Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, seeking a quick ringfencing of losses before the Japanese parent's financial year ends.