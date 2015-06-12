FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba internal investigation finds more accounting problems
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
June 12, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Toshiba internal investigation finds more accounting problems

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at the company's Hydrogen Energy R&D Center during its opening ceremony in Tokyo April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp said an internal inquiry had found instances of irregular accounting worth another 3.6 billion yen, on top of the 50 billion yen already announced.

Toshiba has not closed its books for the year that ended in March because of investigations into its book-keeping.

It has said previously that accounting problems likely led to profits being overstated by at least 50 billion yen ($400 million) in recent years. These discoveries are being examined by a third-party committee.

Toshiba said in a statement on Friday that an internal investigation running in parallel to the third-party inquiry had found another 12 instances of irregularities in the five years through March, 2014.

They included not making provisions for a canceled contract, postponed recording of expenses and underestimating material costs, it said.

Shares of Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptop computers to nuclear power plants, have fallen about 15 percent since the company disclosed an initial internal investigation in early April.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.