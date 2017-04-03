Toshiba shares tumble after sources say third earnings postponement likely

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind a traffic light at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 29, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Toshiba Corp tumbled on Monday after sources told Reuters that the troubled Japanese conglomerate would likely miss a third deadline to report its quarterly business results.

Toshiba shares plunged as much as 9.4 percent in early morning trade, before trimming the loss to about 4 percent, compared with a slight gain in the Nikkei index.

A third postponement of the October-December earnings, currently due on April 11, looks necessary because Toshiba's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC, has questions about results for the business year through March 2016, the sources said.

A Toshiba spokesman said on Monday that the possible postponement was not something the company had announced and that it was preparing to make the earnings announcement by April 11.